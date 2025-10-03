Abigail (Abby) Foote Acquires 75,000 Shares of KMD Brands (ASX:KMD) Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider Abigail (Abby) Foote purchased 75,000 shares of KMD Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$20,625.00.

KMD Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KMD Brands Company Profile

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

