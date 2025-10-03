J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 2,900 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $681.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.94. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

