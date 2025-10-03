Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.6%

ALB stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

