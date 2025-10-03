SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

