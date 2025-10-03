B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after buying an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2%

JCI opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

