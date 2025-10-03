USA Financial Formulas Invests $258,000 in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $92,691,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $127.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

