USA Financial Formulas Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

USA Financial Formulas cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,308,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

