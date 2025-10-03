29,580 Shares in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 456,629.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 123,298,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,271,664 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 493,510 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 3,654.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 720,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 701,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 573,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

