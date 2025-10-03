Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH Shares Sold by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,813 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,418,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,951,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $739.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

