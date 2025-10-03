SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Sold by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,950,000 after buying an additional 458,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after buying an additional 235,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,052,000 after buying an additional 234,403 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,931,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

