Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

