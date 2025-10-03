Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

