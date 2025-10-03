Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 211,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

