Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $531,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,657,152.98. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.