ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1,608.8% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

