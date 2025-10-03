Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,761 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,045,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

