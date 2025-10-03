HT Partners LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

HT Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.