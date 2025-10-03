BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $231.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.