USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 48,700.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 198,062 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

Groupon stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $909.59 million, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.