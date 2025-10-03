USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 48,700.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 198,062 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
Groupon Stock Performance
Groupon stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $909.59 million, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
