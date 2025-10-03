17,926 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 17.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Trading Down 3.2%

TIGR stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UP Fintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.