iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

