Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $166.17. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

