Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after buying an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.