Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

