BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 8.1% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Macquarie downgraded Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HMC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

