Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $44,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9%

VLO stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

