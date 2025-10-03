Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $98.86 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $98,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $499.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.21 and its 200-day moving average is $460.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

