Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

