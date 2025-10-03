Red Mountain Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Red Mountain Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $77,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,507,000 after buying an additional 719,730 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,476,000 after buying an additional 540,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,314,000 after purchasing an additional 201,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.