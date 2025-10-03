FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

FutureTech II Acquisition stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

