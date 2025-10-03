iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.04 and last traded at $117.02, with a volume of 62201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.27.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
