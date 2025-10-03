iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.04 and last traded at $117.02, with a volume of 62201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.27.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

