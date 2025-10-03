ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $432.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.47 and its 200 day moving average is $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $433.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In related news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

