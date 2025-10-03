CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $265.43 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.