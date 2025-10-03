ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,921,000 after acquiring an additional 276,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $280.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

