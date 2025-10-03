1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

