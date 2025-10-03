Gold Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 112,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 172,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

