Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.15 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $719.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%.The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -31.91%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.