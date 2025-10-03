Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0%

UNP opened at $234.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.