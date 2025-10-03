Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parkland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

PKI stock opened at C$38.30 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

