Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

