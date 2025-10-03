Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Receives $80.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.7273.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price objective on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Timken by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 1,954.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Timken has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

