Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC Shares Purchased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $444,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AVMC opened at $69.75 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $70.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13.

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

