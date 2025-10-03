West Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $210.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
