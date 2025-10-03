iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.