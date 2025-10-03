Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 830,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 404,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ADM opened at $59.09 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

