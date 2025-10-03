Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 13.2% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.