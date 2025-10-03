Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Orix Corp Ads $IX

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 388.5% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 234.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 132,800.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Shares of IX stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

