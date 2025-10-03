Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 321,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 62,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Down 20.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.71.

About Grizzly Discoveries

(Get Free Report)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.