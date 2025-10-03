Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,276 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,170,000 after acquiring an additional 733,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,689.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 709,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 690,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 648,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

