Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.1% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ABT opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

